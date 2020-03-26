Dean Jones backing Pakistan to reach semi-finals of T20 World Cup?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones believes that Pakistan have the potential to reach the semi-finals of this year’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan are currently the top-ranked Twenty20 team in the world.

Having had a good look at the players the country has as he was the Karachi Kings’ head coach during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Jones is backing Pakistan to have a successful campaign at the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October to November.

India, Australia, England, WI or Pak.. depends on teams bowlers. https://t.co/bl3qLOAM2K — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2020

“India, Australia, England, WI or Pak… depends on team’s bowlers,” Jones said on Twitter.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...