Dean Jones backing Pakistan to reach semi-finals of T20 World Cup?

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones believes that Pakistan have the potential to reach the semi-finals of this year’s T20 World Cup.
Pakistan are currently the top-ranked Twenty20 team in the world.
Having had a good look at the players the country has as he was the Karachi Kings’ head coach during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Jones is backing Pakistan to have a successful campaign at the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October to November.
“India, Australia, England, WI or Pak… depends on team’s bowlers,” Jones said on Twitter.