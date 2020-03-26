Image courtesy of: Geo Super

Former Pakistan cricketer Bazid Khan has called Wasim Akram the “best left-armer that ever graced the earth”.

He added that Akram is among the “two names that always pop up” when players talk about the “greatest bowlers” ever.

Bazid’s comments about Akram come on the 28th anniversary of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup triumph.

“Wasim Akram in my opinion was the best left-armer that ever graced the earth. He had it all, he had that reverse swing, bowled well with the new ball and he knew when to really go at the batsmen,” Bazid said in a video by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“You go back to the 1992 World Cup final, big stage and he comes up with dramatic deliveries. When you talk about the greatest bowlers with players around the world, the two names that always pop up are Malcolm Marshall and Wasim Akram.”

