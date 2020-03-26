Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said that Sarfaraz Ahmed “didn’t use his abilities when he was the captain”.

Sarfaraz has been left out of the Pakistan team ever since he was sacked as the country’s Test and Twenty20 captain in October last year.

Hafeez noted that rather than leading from the front, Sarfaraz “distanced himself from performances by hiding himself”.

He added that in order for Sarfaraz to regain his spot in the Pakistan team, the wicketkeeper-batsman needs to perform on a consistent basis.

“Sarfraz didn’t use his abilities when he was the captain. He distanced himself from performances by hiding himself. To make a comeback he needs to come up by performing,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by The Nation.

