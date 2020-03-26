Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones believes Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has an “exquisite” cover drive.

Jones worked alongside Azam in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the Karachi Kings’ head coach.

Azam, who is Pakistan’s Twenty20 captain, finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

In addition to Azam, Jones also praised India captain Virat Kohli’s cover drive.

“Both exquisite,” Jones said on Twitter when a fan asked him to choose whether Azam or Kohli’s cover drive was better.

