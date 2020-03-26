Dean Jones interested in becoming Pakistan’s head coach?

Posted on by
Dean Jones insists he will never become Pakistan's head coach cricket

Dean Jones: “It will never ever happen”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has made it clear that he is not interested in becoming Pakistan’s head coach.

Jones recently coached the Karachi Kings during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Under his guidance, the Kings qualified for the semi-finals as they finished second on the points table with five wins, four losses and one match abandoned.

“It will never ever happen,” Jones said in response to a fan on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dean Jones reveals which Pakistan player is the “glue in the batting”

Leave a Reply