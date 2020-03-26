Dean Jones interested in becoming Pakistan’s head coach?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has made it clear that he is not interested in becoming Pakistan’s head coach.

Jones recently coached the Karachi Kings during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Under his guidance, the Kings qualified for the semi-finals as they finished second on the points table with five wins, four losses and one match abandoned.

It will never ever happen. https://t.co/ot1X0VIOz5 — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2020

“It will never ever happen,” Jones said in response to a fan on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dean Jones reveals which Pakistan player is the “glue in the batting”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...