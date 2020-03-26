Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has revealed that Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan is “sending me videos everyday on his fitness”.

Sharjeel’s weight and fitness became a major talking point when he was representing the Karachi Kings during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Many former Pakistan players said that he looked out of shape and needed to lose weight.

Jones was the Kings’ head coach and worked closely with Sharjeel, who scored 217 runs in 10 matches at an average of 36.16 and a strike-rate of 121.91.

He noted that Sharjeel is following the fitness regime he put in place for him.

Sharjeel is sending me videos everyday on his fitness. He knows what I expect and he is doing it. https://t.co/3Isi8bMRm6 — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2020

“Sharjeel is sending me videos everyday on his fitness. He knows what I expect and he is doing it,” Jones said in response to a fan on Twitter.

