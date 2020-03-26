Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones believes that Babar Azam is the “glue in the batting” in the Pakistan team.

Jones worked alongside Azam in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the Karachi Kings’ head coach.

Azam, who is Pakistan’s Twenty20 captain, finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

While Jones called Azam the “glue in the batting”, he also praised up and coming batsman Haider Ali.

Haider, 19, accumulated 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

“Different styles… Babar is the glue in the batting… Haider wins momentum,” Jones said in response to a fan on Twitter.

