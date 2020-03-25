Usama Mir reveals which two Pakistan players are ‘future stars’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir believes that the pace duo of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain are “future stars”.

Both Naseem and Hasnain represented the Quetta Gladiators during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was cut short due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, pandemic.

Hasnain finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets at an average of 19.13.

Naseem, meanwhile, took five wickets in six games at an average of 32.40.

“Both future stars – Naseem Shah [and] Mohammad Hasnain,” Mir said on Twitter in response to a fan.

Mir, who has yet to make his international debut, represented the Karachi Kings in the PSL.

He featured in three games, but went wicketless.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Usama Mir reveals which Pakistan legend he has learned a lot from

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...