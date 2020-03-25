Brad Hogg reveals which Pakistan player he would have loved to bowl to

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has revealed that he would have loved to bowl to Pakistan batsman Babar Azam.

Azam, who is Pakistan’s Twenty20 captain, recently played for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Besides Azam, Hogg also expressed his desire to bowl to India captain Virat Kohli, Australia batsman Steve Smith, England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, India opener Rohit Sharma, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, India batsman Prithvi Shaw, South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell.

Finally Bumrah need to get a wicket for confidence. #Hoggytime https://t.co/3mj4COGKhQ — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 21, 2020

“Kohli, Smith, Buttler, Rohit, Babar Azam, Maxwell, Shaw, de Kock, and Andre Russell. Finally (Jasprit) Bumrah needs to get a wicket for confidence,” Hogg said while responding to a fan on Twitter.

