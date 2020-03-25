Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has revealed that he would pay money to watch Pakistan batsman Babar Azam live in ODI cricket.

Azam, who is Pakistan’s Twenty20 captain, recently played for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Test

Virat Kohli ODI

Babar Azam T20

Rohit Sharma https://t.co/CTYt5IC7oI — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Hogg added that he would pay to see India captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma in action in Test and Twenty20 cricket respectively.

Hogg’s comments came in response to a fan on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Brad Hogg reveals which 2 Pakistan players would be “great additions” to the IPL

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...