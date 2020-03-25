Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has revealed that he would pay money to watch Pakistan batsman Babar Azam live in ODI cricket.
Azam, who is Pakistan’s Twenty20 captain, recently played for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.
Test
Virat Kohli
ODI
Babar Azam
T20
Rohit Sharma https://t.co/CTYt5IC7oI
— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 10, 2020
Meanwhile, Hogg added that he would pay to see India captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma in action in Test and Twenty20 cricket respectively.
Hogg’s comments came in response to a fan on Twitter.
