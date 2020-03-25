Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has revealed that he would “definitely” be interested in being part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, he didn’t mention whether he would want to be a coach or commentator.

“Definitely. Cricket is my religion,” Hogg said on Twitter in response to a fan.

This year’s PSL, which was held entirely in Pakistan for the first time ever, was cut short prior to the semi-finals and final due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, pandemic.

