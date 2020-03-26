Pakistan cricketers to donate PKR 5 million to fight coronavirus pandemic

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan’s centrally contracted players will donate PKR 5 million in total to the government’s emergency fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the players, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) employees up to the rank of senior managers will give a day’s worth of their salaries to the fund, while general managers and those at higher positions will donate their salaries for two days.

Furthermore, the board itself “will match the contribution of its staff to the government fund”, the PCB’s press release said.

This move comes after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was cut short prior to the semi-finals and final due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, pandemic.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has always stood with the people of Pakistan in desperate times. This is one of the gravest, most challenging and unprecedented times, which our local and federal governments and health workers are having to face with,” PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said.

“While we continue to pray for the wellbeing and success of our health workers so that normality returns to our society, we at the PCB are making a small contribution which will support the government in its endeavours against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am fully aware like a lot of other generous people in our society, our cricketers and staff are privately supporting the local governments and various other charities by making contributions in their own ways. We are grateful to them for their valuable support.

“The success of nations is measured by how they come together in difficult times, and this is one such moment when we all must stand united.

“On behalf of the PCB, I once again urge the people of Pakistan to seriously take all precautionary measures as these have been designed for their and their loved ones’ safety. We are a resilient nation and I have no doubt we will defeat this pandemic together.”

