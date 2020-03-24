Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah is “a little way in front” of India seamer Navdeep Saini.

Hogg pointed out that he loved Naseem’s aggression and the way he bowled in his Test debut in Australia last November.

As for Saini, Hogg has a lot of potential, but “still has a bit of developing to do”.

Naseem Shah is a little way in front of Saini at this stage. He bowled well in Australai and loved is aggression. Saini had potential, still has a bit of developing to do and could be a late bloomer. Both I am looking forward to see how there careers pan out. https://t.co/eQWQstH4s0 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 24, 2020

“Naseem Shah is a little way in front of Saini at this stage. He bowled well in Australia and loved his aggression. Saini has potential, still has a bit of developing to do and could be a late bloomer. Both I am looking forward to see how [their] careers pan out,” Hogg said while replying to a fan on Twitter.

Naseem, who recently turned 17, holds the record for being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Furthermore, he recently represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six games at an average of 32.40.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Brad Hogg reveals which 2 Pakistan players would be “great additions” to the IPL

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...