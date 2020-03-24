Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

South Africa batsman Rilee Rossouw has said “there’s no doubt” international cricket will continue to return to Pakistan in the future.

A few international teams have toured Pakistan as of late, including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

With this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) being held entirely in Pakistan for the first time and many international players participating in the tournament, Rossouw believes that the future looks bright for international cricket being held in Pakistan.

Rossouw played for the Multan Sultans in the PSL and heaped praise on the city and the people.

In the seven games he played, Rossouw scored 189 runs at an average of 47.25 and a strike-rate of 154.91.

“Multan has just been special for me. I enjoyed my time in the city, just to see how much cricket meant to the people. You see that in Karachi and Lahore and Pindi [Rawalpindi] as well, but in Multan, it really hit home what cricket is actually doing for this country,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“I hope and I wish everything goes to plan, and cricket comes back here, which there’s no doubt it’s going to. Just driving back from the games, you see the people on the roads waving and cheering. It was really, really special.”

