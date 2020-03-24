Image courtesy of: Zimbio

South Africa batsman Rilee Rossouw believes that the Quetta Gladiators would have done a lot better in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) if batsman Umar Akmal had played.

Rossouw noted that Akmal “plays a massive role” for the Gladiators and added that “his absence in the middle order has maybe hampered them a little bit”.

Akmal was suspended prior to the start of the PSL for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code.

Akmal has since been charged with two breaches of the PCB’s anti-corruption code.

If found guilty, he could receive a six-month to lifetime ban.

“I love Quetta and my time at Quetta. They are still a franchise that is very close to me. Anything can happen in cricket, but unfortunately, things haven’t gone their way because of off-the-field stuff,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“Umar [Akmal, who was suspended from the tournament on its eve under the PCB’s anti-corruption code] plays a massive role at Quetta Gladiators, and his absence in the middle order has maybe hampered them a little bit. One or two guys have maybe been a little bit inconsistent in the tournament, which you can have in some seasons, too. I’m sure they’ll bounce back very strongly.”

Rossouw played for the Multan Sultans in the PSL and scored 189 runs in seven games at an average of 47.25 and a strike-rate of 154.91.

