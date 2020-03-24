Rashid Latif reveals which Pakistan cricketer was the ‘best new ball bowler’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes seamer Mohammad Asif was the “best new ball bowler”.

Asif represented Pakistan in 23 Tests, where he took 106 wickets at an average of 24.36.

He also featured in 38 ODIs and claimed 46 wickets at an average of 33.13.

As for his Twenty20 International career, the 37-year-old picked up 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.38.

However, Asif has not played for Pakistan since he was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

But, he made a return to domestic cricket and last played for the Water and Power Development Authority in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in November 2018.

Nonetheless, Latif heaped praise on the pace bowler, saying he was among the best new ball bowlers along with legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram and Australia great Glenn McGrath.

Best new ball bowler along with Terry Alderman, Glen McGrath, Marshal , Anderson , Fannie Devilliers , Shaun Pollock , Philander , Wasim Akram and others — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) March 23, 2020

“Best new ball bowler along with Terry Alderman, Glenn McGrath, (Malcolm) Marshall, (James) Anderson, Fanie de Villiers, Shaun Pollock, (Vernon) Philander, Wasim Akram and others,” Latif said on Twitter.

