Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has admitted that he would love to see India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan batsman Babar Azam battle against each other in a Test match.

Both Kohli and Azam are widely considered as two of the best batsmen in international cricket today.

While they have met in limited overs cricket, the duo have yet to go up against each other in the longest format.

However, if they were to clash in Test cricket, Hogg said Kohli would be the senior player and Azam the junior.

That's Putting me in Dangerous territory.

Who is it?

Both lead the way for there country. It will be a great Test Match when you can watch both of them play on the same field together. Let's appreciate the best at work. Kohli the senior Babar the junior #hoggytime #onthefence https://t.co/qvWkkntIgU — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 24, 2020

“That’s putting me in dangerous territory. Who is it? Both lead the way for [their] country. It will be a great Test Match when you can watch both of them play on the same field together. Let’s appreciate the best at work. Kohli the senior, Babar the junior,” Hogg said in response to a fan on Twitter.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Aamer Sohail reveals which Pakistan player has too much ego

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...