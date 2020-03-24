Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has confirmed that Misbah-ul-Haq’s performance as head coach and chief selector will be evaluated after the T20 World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

Once it concludes, the PCB will make a decision on whether to sack Misbah or retain him as head coach and chief selector.

“Since he took over as head coach we have seen steady progress in the national team’s performances in Tests and T20 cricket,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We have full confidence in Misbah even now but as is our policy we will sit down and review his one-year performance after the World T20 in Australia in [November].

“We will do a complete postmortem of his one-year progress and then reach a conclusion.”

Wasim also noted that Misbah was allowed to coach Islamabad United during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) as it would provide him with useful experience.

Under Misbah’s guidance, Islamabad United finished at the bottom of the PSL points table as in the 10 games they played, they won three, lost six and had one abandoned.

“We have confidence in him and that is we allowed him to coach the Islamabad franchise as we wanted him to gain some experience as well in this position,” Wasim said. “You must keep in mind while he is coach of the Pakistan team full-time he only joined the Islamabad franchise few days before the PSL. We wanted it to be a learning experience for him as head coach.

“It is up to him what his planning is for the team but definitely I am sure he and the other selectors would take into consideration performance of players in the PSL when they sit down to finalise teams for the Asia Cup and World T20.”

