Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has said that Misbah-ul-Haq is too inexperienced to be the national team’s head coach.

Sohail noted that coaching Islamabad United during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would have been good experience for Misbah.

Under Misbah’s guidance, Islamabad United finished at the bottom of the PSL points table as in the 10 games they played, they won three, lost six and had one abandoned.

He shockingly added that Misbah is severely lacking in experience that “even if he is given an opportunity to work to coach a school team, he should take it, as it will help him”.

“Let’s face it, Misbah-ul-Haq never really had experience as a coach before he was given that position for Pakistan. He was given the position of head coach by Pakistan and it seemed to be a case of learning on the job as far as he was concerned,” Sohail wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “If he was now given a chance to work for Islamabad United, then that was good for his experience.

“To be honest, at this stage, even if he is given an opportunity to work to coach a school team, he should take it, as it will help him.”

