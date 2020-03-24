Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is a better player than India batsman Lokesh Rahul in limited overs cricket.

Hogg acknowledged that Rahul is a batsman capable of excelling in “different scenarios” and “shows great temperament”.

But, he gave Azam the upper hand due to the fact that the 25-year-old “is the main man for Pakistan and done it for a longer period than Rahul”.

“Know where your coming from. Rahul showing his adaptability batting in different scenarios and taking over the keeping as well, shows great temperament, but Babar is the main man for Pakistan and done it for a longer period than Rahul,” Hogg said in response to a fan on Twitter.

Azam recently played for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

