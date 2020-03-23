Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the best bowler during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi, who represented the Lahore Qalandars, finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.92.

In addition to being the best bowler, Ramiz said Afridi was the “most improved bowler” as well.

“The bowler I liked the most was Shaheen Shah. He is the most improved bowler who can ball in swing, his pace is up and the aggression is there as well,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

