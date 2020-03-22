Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood believes that Haider Ali and Azam Khan have extremely bright futures ahead of them.

Mahmood’s praise for Haider and Azam comes after the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which came to a premature end due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, pandemic.

Haider played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the tournament and scored 239 runs in nine matches at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

As for Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, he represented the Quetta Gladiators and accumulated 150 runs in nine games at an average of 18.75 and a strike-rate of 130.43.

“Haider Ali was brilliant in the way he played and in him I see a player who has all the attributes of a batsman who is well suited for the modern-day game,” Mahmood, who was the Multan Sultans’ bowling coach, wrote in his blog for PakPassion.

“I have already mentioned Khushdil Shah for his batting brilliance but Azam Khan was another batsman who stood out amongst the young players based upon some excellent innings he played for Quetta Gladiators.

“Whilst it’s tempting and almost fashionable to dismiss PSL performances as irrelevant but the fact is that with the T20 World Cup not too far away, these players have what it takes to be considered for selection for Pakistan.”

