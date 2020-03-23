‘I cannot become Kohli’ – Which Pakistan player said this?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has insisted that he can only be himself and cannot become the next Virat Kohli.

Haider recently said that he preferred to be like fellow Pakistan batsman Babar Azam rather than the Indian captain because “Babar has good shots”.

While the 19-year-old doesn’t see himself becoming like Kohli, he noted that he can “develop shots like him through practice”.

“I cannot become Kohli but can develop shots like him through practice. I’m Haider Ali so I can only become Haider Ali,” Haider said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Haider represented the Peshawar Zalmi and scored 239 runs in nine matches at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif accuses the Pakistan Cricket Board of being involved in illegal betting activities

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...