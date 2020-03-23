Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of being involved in illegal betting activities.

He also called for legal action to be taken against the board.

This comes after bets were placed on Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in countries where the practice is legal.

The PCB assigned their commercial rights to a company who subsequently agreed to a deal with a foreign betting firm for the PSL.

The PCB said that “one of our commercial partners made the deal with the betting site”.

As quoted by Cricket Pakistan, a PCB spokesman added: “Bets could only be placed from those countries, including England, where the practice is legal. Yes, it did happen. But betting was not allowed from Pakistan because it is a crime here.”

However, Latif was less than impressed with the board’s explanation and said: “In other countries this practice [betting] is common in football and cricket but such a thing is out of [the] question in Pakistan. I think [the] Pakistan Cricket Board’s involvement in this is not legal and action should be taken over it.

“I know we are dealing with coronavirus these days but in the future such a thing should not happen because it’s not good for the game. All the stakeholders must raise this issue and request the government of Pakistan to look into this. We need to get rid of corruption if we want to save this game.”

