Haider Ali reveals which Pakistan superstar he wants to be like

Talented Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that he wants to be like Babar Azam rather than India captain Virat Kohli.

Both Azam and Kohli are among the top batsmen in international cricket today.

But, Haider, who is just 19, has revealed that he prefers to emulate Azam since “Babar has good shots”.

“A batsman can never become like his role models, but can improve himself and develop shots like they play,” Haider said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I want to improve myself to the extent that people call me Babar Azam and not Kohli because Babar has good shots.”

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Haider represented the Peshawar Zalmi and scored 239 runs in nine matches at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

