Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam is a better batsman than India star Lokesh Rahul.
Hogg was asked to choose between the two players by a fan on Twitter.
Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was cut short due to the coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19.
The 25-year-old finished as the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.
“Hmmm, Babar,” Hogg said when asked whether Azam or Rahul was the better player.
