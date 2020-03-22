Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam is a better batsman than India star Lokesh Rahul.

Hogg was asked to choose between the two players by a fan on Twitter.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was cut short due to the coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19.

The 25-year-old finished as the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

“Hmmm, Babar,” Hogg said when asked whether Azam or Rahul was the better player.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Brad Hogg reveals who his favourite Pakistan bowler is

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...