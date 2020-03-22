Brad Hogg reveals which Pakistan bowler he has a ‘special spot’ for

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has revealed that he has a “special spot” for Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Hogg made the revelation on Twitter when a fan asked him who his favourite bowler was.

Yasir recently played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took three wickets in four matches at an average of 37.33.

Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Special spot for the leggie Yasir Shah. #hoggytime https://t.co/GvuMsWlpkX — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 21, 2020

“Special spot for the leggie Yasir Shah,” Hogg said.

