Brad Hogg reveals who his favourite Pakistan bowler is

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has revealed that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is his favourite Pakistan bowler right now.

Shaheen recently represented the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was the second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.92.

He has also been Pakistan’s most consistent bowler as of late and has become the spearhead of their pace attack.

Hogg chose Afridi as his favourite bowler while responding to a fan on Twitter.

Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Special spot for the leggie Yasir Shah. #hoggytime https://t.co/GvuMsWlpkX — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 21, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: Inzamam-ul-Haq shares incredibly amazing story of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup victory

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...