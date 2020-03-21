Pakistan star Mohammad Amir shares his coronavirus tips

Mohammad Amir: “Don’t panic everyone, take precautions, stay safe and clean”

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has urged people not to panic and to take the necessary precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has had a major impact on nations all over the world, and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was also impacted as the tournament was cut short just prior to the semi-finals and final.

Amir represented the Karachi Kings during the tournament, where he finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.20.

“Don’t panic everyone, take precautions, stay safe and clean. Allah Nighebaan,” Amir said on Twitter.

