Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has heaped praise on the “enthusiastic fans” who lined “the streets of Multan as we travelled to the ground and back” during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Mahmood worked with the Multan Sultans during the tournament as he was the team’s bowling coach.

This year’s PSL was cut short just prior to the semi-finals and final due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sultans finished at the top of the points table with 14 points as they won six games, lost two and had two abandoned.

Azhar Mahmood "It was an incredible sight to see enthusiastic fans lining the streets of Multan as we travelled to the ground and back. I have only ever seen that once before and that was in India when I played for KKR in the IPL and never before in Pakistan" #PSL5 #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 20, 2020

“It was an incredible sight to see enthusiastic fans lining the streets of Multan as we travelled to the ground and back. I have only ever seen that once before and that was in India when I played for KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) in the IPL and never before in Pakistan,” Mahmood was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Hafeez makes unbelievably shocking comments about Sharjeel Khan

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...