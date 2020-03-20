Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar shared a heartwarming tribute to former head coach Bob Woolmer.

Akhtar noted that Woolmer’s “contribution to Pakistan cricket was amazing” and that he would always “cherish my memories” of him.

Akhtar’s comments about Woolmer come 13 years after he died at the age of 58 during the 2007 World Cup.

“I cherish my memories of Bob Woolmer. His contribution to Pakistan cricket was amazing. We miss you Bob, you did a lot for our country and we will never forget you,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“Bob Woolmer gave time to Yousuf, Younis, to youngsters, even to the gate-keeper and other academy staff. He went out of his way to help people and made sure he invested a lot of time in young players but sadly he did not live to see the fruits of his work.”

