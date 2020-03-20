Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has heaped praise on batsman Khushdil Shah by saying that he is a “natural timer of the ball”.

Khushdil made his international debut in November 2019 when he represented Pakistan in a Twenty20 International against Australia in Perth.

Most recently, Khushdil represented the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 175 runs in nine matches at an average of 43.75 and a strike-rate of 147.05.

“Khushdil Shah is a natural timer of the ball. He plays down the order where you need to go for big shots and he didn’t disappoint,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He played a really special innings against Lahore Qalandars, who in my opinion had the best bowling attack in the tournament. He changed the complexion of the match in five to ten minutes.

“Khushdil has a great pickup shot and best thing about him is his big striking as he can hit sixes straight at long on and long off. The best strikers in the game back themselves and hit sixes straight at long on and long off. Khushdil has enough talent, power and timing to do the same.

“Pakistan now has a batsman in Khushdil, who can bat at number six or seven in the batting order.”

