Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not letting him “run cricket” in the country.

Akhtar took aim at the board after pointing out that many former players hold prominent positions in other nations.

He used former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is now president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as an example, along with ex-South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Mark Boucher, who is currently the Proteas’ head coach.

“Ganguly is BCCI president, Dravid is heading the cricket academy. Graeme Smith heads CSA and Mark Boucher is head coach, but the opposite is happening in Pakistan. They’ve not used me, my job was not to sit on TV, they should’ve allowed me to run cricket,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

