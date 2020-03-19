Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad shared a hilarious story about a child who didn’t know who West Indies great Sir Viv Richards was.

Miandad noted that when the child asked Richards who he was, the flamboyant batsman told the kid to “go to a library and find about me”.

“Players don’t need to talk about their performances – when they perform well in the ground, then the whole world talks about you,” Miandad was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Once a kid asked Viv Richards – who are you? He replied (don’t ask me) go to a library and find about me.”

Miandad added that during his illustrious career, he always used to read the newspapers when he was performing badly in order to see what the media was saying about him.

“When you wake up in the morning, read the newspapers to see what people are saying about you, and take that in a positive manner,” he said.

“When I performed well, I wouldn’t read the papers as I knew that they would say nice things about me. When you do badly is when you should read the papers to see what people are saying about you. And also how would your family feel if they read this opinion about you – this is what we used to look for.”

