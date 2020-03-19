Who is Pakistan legend Javed Miandad extremely angry with?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has lashed out at the national selectors for their selection policy.

Miandad noted that players in other countries “get selected on a series by series basis”.

However, Miandad pointed out that it is a much different case in Pakistan as players are retained over a longer period “based on just one century”.

The 62-year-old admitted that this needs to change as the current selection policy is “partly the reason why there are problems in our team”.

“In other countries, players get selected on a series by series basis. But in Pakistan you get to play 10 matches based on just one century. This is partly the reason why there are problems in our team,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “As a player you should have good performances in eight out of 10 matches you play on average.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Javed Miandad reveals which Pakistan player can play for 20 years

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...