‘What do I have to prove?’ – Which Pakistan star said this?

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has insisted that he has nothing to prove to his critics ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

Amir is trying to regain his spot in the national team after being dropped for the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in January.

The 27-year-old recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker with 10 victims in nine matches at an average of 26.20.

“What do I have to prove?” he told The National. “Performances prove everything. As a professional, whatever opportunities you get, you avail them. World Cup is a long way away. That’s five-six months away.”

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October to November.

