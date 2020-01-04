Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad believes that he can still “represent Pakistan for another 12 years and that is not an exaggeration”.

Shehzad last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

Despite having played international cricket sporadically over the last few years, the 28-year-old still thinks he can play international cricket for more than a decade.

“The past two years have been tough for but I have learned a lot in that span of time and hopefully this will prove beneficial in the my upcoming years in cricket,” Shehzad told Cricket Pakistan. “Bearing in mind my fitness and skills, I think I can represent Pakistan for another 12 years and that is not an exaggeration.”

