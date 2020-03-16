Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar has been highly impressed with Arshad Iqbal’s performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying “I think he’s a find”.

Arshad, a 19-year-old fast bowler, is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the PSL.

In the five games he has played, the youngster has taken five wickets at an average of 31.80.

“Arshad bowled well – he is a new bowler and runs-in in a heavy way but he bowled well and I think he’s a find,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The Kings will take on the Lahore Qalandars in the semi-finals on Tuesday, while the final will be held in Lahore on Wednesday.

