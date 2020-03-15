Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim believes opening batsman Sharjeel Khan “is ready for selection for Pakistan”.

Imad’s comments come after Sharjeel, who last played for Pakistan in January 2017, has excelled in his last two Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

In the Kings’ 10-wicket win over the Lahore Qalandars, Sharjeel was named Man of the Match for unbeaten 74, which came off 59 balls and included five boundaries and five sixes.

He followed that up with 37 runs off 14 balls, which included three boundaries and four sixes, in the Kings’ four-wicket win over Islamabad United, which secured them a spot in the semi-finals.

Overall, Sharjeel has accumulated 199 runs in nine matches at an average of 28.42 and a strike-rate of 146.32.

“It’s not easy to make a comeback after 2-3 years at such a stage, yes you can do that at club level but not at this level,” Imad was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I feel that Sharjeel has divine help but we all know he is such a talented player. The game is pretty much decided if he plays for 6 overs or so. Even today it was like this but we made it a bit more exciting (referring to his partnership).

“I feel Sharjeel is ready for selection for Pakistan from my point of view – [the] rest is up to [the] coach [and] selectors.

“From the practice games it appeared that Sharjeel was ready to do well. I told him even if you score 6 ducks, we will play you in the 7th game.

“Even I have been through this when you play in one game then not in the other one, then your confidence levels drop and then you try something extraordinary in your desperation which can be difficult at [the] international or this level of cricket.

“A player who is your match-winner needs to be given confidence and it has paid off until now, and if he does that in semi-finals and final, then it will make everyone else happy and will also please me.”

