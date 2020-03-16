Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif has called Under-19 captain Rohail Nazir a “serious talent”.

Nazir has been playing for the Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the two games he has played, the 18-year-old has scored 38 runs at an average of 19 and a strike-rate of 122.58.

Serous talent , I love to see him behind the stumps with wicket keeping gloves 🧤 not as fielder . — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) March 15, 2020

“Serious talent, I love to see him behind the stumps with [the] wicketkeeping gloves, not as [a] fielder,” Latif said on Twitter.

The Sultans will take on the Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL semi-finals on Tuesday, while the final will be held in Lahore on Wednesday.

