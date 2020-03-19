Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has revealed that he retired from Test cricket because he “felt my body was getting overloaded”.

Amir bid the longest format adieu in July last year, finishing with 119 wickets in 36 Tests at an average of 30.47.

The 27-year-old added that he made the decision in order to prolong his career.

“Everyone has their opinion. I know my body the best,” Amir told The National. “I felt my body was getting overloaded. I couldn’t manage. To prolong my career, I had to take the decision, which was supported by my family. I am feeling much better and the results are visible.”

Amir noted that when he returned from his five-year spot-fixing ban, he “played continuously for three straight years”, which led to him becoming fatigued.

“[A] five-year gap is a lot for a bowler. When I came back, I played continuously for three straight years and that too in all formats. Fatigue was bound to happen, especially for fast bowlers. But now I am feeling much better, Alhamdulillah.

“When your focus is on one thing and you are mentally and physically fresh, you can deliver and perform better.”

