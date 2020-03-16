Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia batsman Chris Lynn believes Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain are “three quality bowlers who can play for Pakistan for a long time”.

Lynn played alongside Afridi, Rauf and Hussain for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi has taken 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.92, while Rauf has claimed three wickets in five games at an average of 64.66.

As for Dilbar, he has picked up seven wickets in eight matches at an average of 27.

“Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Dilbar Hussain are three quality bowlers who can play for Pakistan for a long time so if one of the boys fires in the match then as [the] Qalandars, we are pretty happy,” Lynn was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

While the Qalandars have qualified for the semi-finals, where they will take on the Karachi Kings on Tuesday, Lynn won’t feature in the match as he will be returning back to Australia.

