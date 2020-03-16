Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has a “good future in ODIs and Tests”.

Rizwan is playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but has only featured in two matches and has not had a proper opportunity to bat.

Despite this, Latif is still backing Rizwan to be Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper in ODI and Test cricket.

“Mohammad Rizwan is [an] excellent batsman but franchise cricket nowadays [is] more demanding in strike-rate. Rizz’s strike-rate in T20 domestic [is] around 115 and Chadwick Walton’s strike-rate [is] 124.5. That’s why captain and head coach preferred Walton. Rizwan [has a] good future in ODIs and Tests with [the] national team,” Latif said on Twitter.

The Kings will take on the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL semi-finals in Lahore on Tuesday.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on Wednesday.

