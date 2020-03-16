Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that opening batsman Sharjeel Khan “plays in a flawless way”.

Sharjeel has scored 199 runs in 10 matches for the Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

In the Kings’ 10-wicket win over the Lahore Qalandars, Sharjeel was named Man of the Match for unbeaten 74, which came off 59 balls and included five boundaries and five sixes.

He followed that up with 37 runs off 14 balls, which included three boundaries and four sixes, in the Kings’ four-wicket win over Islamabad United, which secured them a spot in the semi-finals.

However, while Akhtar is impressed with the 30-year-old’s batting, he pointed out that Sharjeel “looks overweight” and should have worked on his fitness prior to the start of the PSL.

“Karachi Kings is looking good because their opener is working – Sharjeel looks overweight – he had time and he should have come back tagra but he didn’t do that. But when he plays, he plays in a flawless way,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The Kings will take on the Lahore Qalandars in the semi-finals on Tuesday, while the final will be held in Lahore on Wednesday.

