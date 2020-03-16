Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan all-rounder and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has called Australia batsman Steve Smith a “legendary cricketer”.

Shadab enjoyed a highly successful campaign in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), even though his side failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

In the nine matches he played, Shadab scored 263 runs at an average of 37.57 and a strike-rate of 159.39.

He also took eight wickets at an average of 29.37.

With many people having been impressed with Shadab’s batting, they have started comparing him with Smith, who is one of the top batsmen in the world today.

However, Shadab dismissed those comparisons, saying “it is unfair to compare me with Steve Smith because he is a legendary cricketer”.

“Always wanted to prove myself as an all-rounder but it is unfair to compare me with Steve Smith because he is a legendary cricketer,” Shadab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I’m a bowling all-rounder but whichever number is given to me I try to perform with the bat as well.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Chris Lynn reveals which 3 “quality bowlers can play for Pakistan for a long time”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...