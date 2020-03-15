Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has revealed that he has never worked with a coach like Dean Jones.

Imad’s comments come after the Karachi Kings qualified for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) semi-finals.

Imad is captaining the Kings, while Jones is coaching the franchise.

Explaining how Jones differs from all the other coaches he has worked with, Imad was quoted by PakPassion as saying: “I have worked with different coaches at Karachi Kings. Mickey (Arthur) was a great coach but I have yet to work with a coach like Dean Jones. He has an aggressive mindset and he tells us about game awareness which all the boys really enjoy.

“You ask any player in our franchise and they have the same view about Dean Jones that he is a great coach.”

