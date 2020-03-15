Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at Chinese people for “bats, dogs and cats” as the world battles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Akhtar said he cannot understand why Chinese people “have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe”.

Many cricket series have been affected by the coronavirus as the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) was shortened, with the final now being held on March 18, and many international players have returned home.

Shoaib Akhtar regarding coronavirus "I don’t understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood & urine & spread some virus across the globe. I’m talking about the Chinese people. I really don’t understand how can you eat bats, dogs and cats" #CoronavirusPandemic — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 14, 2020

“I don’t understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe. I’m talking about the Chinese people. I really don’t understand how can you eat bats, dogs and cats,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

