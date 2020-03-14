Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has made it clear that none of the players participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The virus has already had a major impact on the tournament as numerous international players have returned home, while all the remaining matches will be played behind closed doors.

Furthermore, the tournament has been shortened as the final will now be held on March 18.

“No player has tested positive and tomorrow there will be few more tests. There have been no symptoms of coronavirus apart from common colds and thankfully the PSL is unscathed in terms of the health of all players,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

