Multan Sultans batsman Zeeshan Ashraf believes that he has “come into contention for selection in the national side” following his performances in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Zeeshan’s comments come after he was named Man of the Match in the Sultans’ nail-biting three-run win over the Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

The 27-year-old, who has yet to make his international debut, smashed 52 runs off 39 balls, which included seven boundaries and a six.

Overall, he has scored 167 runs in eight matches at an average of 20.87 and a strike-rate of 134.67.

“I believe that I have come into contention for selection in the national side and after working harder, I will make an even stronger case for my international selection,” Zeeshan was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The Sultans are currently at the top of the table as they have won six games, lost one and had two matches abandoned.

Their next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Sunday.

