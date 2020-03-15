Ben Dunk reveals why he stayed in Pakistan despite coronavirus threat

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia batsman Ben Dunk has revealed that he wanted to stay in Pakistan for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) despite the coronavirus threat.

Many international players have decided to return home, but Dunk, who is playing for the Lahore Qalandars, opted not to follow in their footsteps.

He noted that he’s “comfortable to stay and play” as the players have been “getting daily updates” on the coronavirus situation.

“We have been really well updated by PSL about the coronavirus situation. As an individual it is my decision whether I want to go home or stay. At this stage I am very comfortable with where things are at in Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“We’re getting daily updates. Things are playing out behind the scenes and if they stay at current rate I’m comfortable to stay and play. Depending on what happens at home regarding borders we’ll have to reassess but right now I’m really comfortable.”

Dunk is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the PSL with 226 runs in seven matches at an average of 53.20 and a strike-rate of 186.01.

The Qalandars will take on the Multan Sultans in Lahore on Sunday.

